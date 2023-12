Celtic are 8 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 3-1 win at St Johnstone.

Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley and James Forrest scored for the leaders as they came from a goal down to take three points.

Franny Kieran reports from McDiarmid Park.

Second placed Rangers have narrowed the gap following a 2-0 win over St Mirren while Hibs got the better of Aberdeen by the same scoreline.

Robert McElroy reports