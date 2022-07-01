Wimbledon Continues Today

Top seed Novak Djokovic faces fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of the men's singles at Wimbledon today.

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays Germany's Oscar Otte.

In the women's singles, third seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia meets Diane Parry of France, with 2018 winner Angelique Kerber of Germany to take on Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Meanwhile,

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has been fined over 8-thousand pounds for his conduct in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old spat towards a spectator and constantly complained at the umpire during his win over Britain's Paul Jubb.

He progressed to round three yesterday with a dominant win against Filip Krajinovic.

Kyrgios says it was a statement victory.