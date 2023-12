Chris Wilder is set to return for second spell in charge of Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom's sacking has been confirmed in the last hour with the club bottom of the Premier League.

Heckingbottom's last match in charge was a 5-nil hammering by fellow strugglers Burnley.

Advertisement

Wilder's reportedly been given an 18-month contract at his boyhood club where he was manager from 2016 until 2021.