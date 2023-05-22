Advertisement
Sport

Wexford in danger of relegation to Joe McDonagh Cup

May 22, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Wexford in danger of relegation to Joe McDonagh Cup
Wexford are in danger of relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

They let a 17-point lead slip in a 4-18 to 2-22 loss to Westmeath in the Leinster Championship yesterday.

If Darragh Egan's side lose to Kilkenny next weekend - and Antrim beat Westmeath - they'll make the drop.

Elsewhere in Leinster, Conor Whelan scored two goals for Galway in their 5-29 to 1-22 win over Antrim.

In Munster, Clare progressed to the final thanks to 2-22 to 3-18 defeat of Cork in Ennis.

John McGrath scored a late equaliser for Tipperary in their 25 points apiece draw with Limerick at Semple Stadium.

Sligo and Kildare played out a 14 points apiece draw in Group Three of the All-Ireland Football Championship yesterday.

David Quinn salvaged a point for the hosts at Markievicz Park with a 78th minute score.

