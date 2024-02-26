Advertisement
Sport

West Kerry GAA notes

Feb 26, 2024 12:36 By radiokerrysport
West Kerry GAA notes
Share this article

Lee Strand West Kerry League 2024
In Round 4 of the Lee Strand West Kerry League, Annascaul hosted Lios Pόil last Saturday 25th February in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul, Annascaul 0-9 to 3-15 Lios Pόil. Round 5 will be played this weekend on Saturday 2nd March at 4pm. Annascaul are home in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul against An Ghaeltacht and Lios Pόil are home in Páirc Sheáin Uí Bharóid Lios Pόil to Castlegregory.

Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2024
The Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2024 brought ladies and men’s Gaelic football teams and supporters to the Dingle Peninsula at the weekend. 14 counties from the four provinces of Ireland as well as one UK club took part in the 35th Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé. With 26 Teams from both ladies and men’s football competing, it was a wonderful footballing weekend in West Kerry.
Massive credit to Pádraig Óg Ó Sé and the Ó Sé family for organising another successful Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé and all Clubs, Schools and Volunteers who helped in the running of the Comórtas and the use of their football pitches. Míle buíochas!

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Georgia Tech coach hails contribution of Kerry punter
Advertisement
Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed
Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023
England beaten by India
Fexco receive international recognition for insights on the importance of cash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus