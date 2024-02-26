West Kerry GAA notes

Lee Strand West Kerry League 2024

In Round 4 of the Lee Strand West Kerry League, Annascaul hosted Lios Pόil last Saturday 25th February in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul, Annascaul 0-9 to 3-15 Lios Pόil. Round 5 will be played this weekend on Saturday 2nd March at 4pm. Annascaul are home in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul against An Ghaeltacht and Lios Pόil are home in Páirc Sheáin Uí Bharóid Lios Pόil to Castlegregory.

Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2024

The Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2024 brought ladies and men’s Gaelic football teams and supporters to the Dingle Peninsula at the weekend. 14 counties from the four provinces of Ireland as well as one UK club took part in the 35th Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé. With 26 Teams from both ladies and men’s football competing, it was a wonderful footballing weekend in West Kerry.

Massive credit to Pádraig Óg Ó Sé and the Ó Sé family for organising another successful Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé and all Clubs, Schools and Volunteers who helped in the running of the Comórtas and the use of their football pitches. Míle buíochas!