West Ham inflict second Premier League defeat of season on leaders Chelsea

West Ham came from behind twice to inflict a second Premier League defeat of the season on leaders Chelsea.

Arthur Masuaku's late goal was enough to secure a 3-2 win for David Moyes' team who are now four points clear of Arsenal in fourth.

Liverpool and Manchester City can both overtake Chelsea at the summit with victories this afternoon at Wolves and Watford respectively.

There's a huge game at the bottom as relegation threatened Newcastle and Burnley face each other, while Southampton host Brighton in a south coast derby.