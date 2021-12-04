Advertisement
Sport

West Ham inflict second Premier League defeat of season on leaders Chelsea

Dec 4, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrysport
West Ham inflict second Premier League defeat of season on leaders Chelsea West Ham inflict second Premier League defeat of season on leaders Chelsea
Share this article

West Ham came from behind twice to inflict a second Premier League defeat of the season on leaders Chelsea.

Arthur Masuaku's late goal was enough to secure a 3-2 win for David Moyes' team who are now four points clear of Arsenal in fourth.

Liverpool and Manchester City can both overtake Chelsea at the summit with victories this afternoon at Wolves and Watford respectively.

Advertisement

There's a huge game at the bottom as relegation threatened Newcastle and Burnley face each other, while Southampton host Brighton in a south coast derby.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus