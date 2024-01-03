Advertisement
Sport

West Ham Boss Not Happy With Scheduling

Jan 3, 2024 10:33 By radiokerrysport
West Ham Boss Not Happy With Scheduling
Share this article

West Ham manager David Moyes has criticised the scheduling which meant he lost his African players for last night's goalless draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

In-form Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd had left the squad to join their countries ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Moyes says that could have been avoided.

Advertisement

Evan Ferguson came on as a second half substitute for Brighton in that game.

The result moves Brighton up to seventh, with West Ham remaining sixth after they earned 3 wins and a draw over the Christmas and New Year period.

Advertisement

Elsewhere last night, Celtic beat St Mirren 3-nil in the Scottish Premiership to remain 8 points clear at the top of the table.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Luke v Luke In Darts Final
Advertisement
Pre Season GAA Continues Tonight
Defeat for Kerry in Opening Of The Munster Hurling League
Advertisement

Recommended

Luke v Luke In Darts Final
Pre Season GAA Continues Tonight
Defeat for Kerry in Opening Of The Munster Hurling League
Kerry Team To Play Tipp Announced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus