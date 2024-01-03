West Ham Boss Not Happy With Scheduling

West Ham manager David Moyes has criticised the scheduling which meant he lost his African players for last night's goalless draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

In-form Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd had left the squad to join their countries ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Moyes says that could have been avoided.

Evan Ferguson came on as a second half substitute for Brighton in that game.

The result moves Brighton up to seventh, with West Ham remaining sixth after they earned 3 wins and a draw over the Christmas and New Year period.

Elsewhere last night, Celtic beat St Mirren 3-nil in the Scottish Premiership to remain 8 points clear at the top of the table.