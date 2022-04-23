Wembley the venue tonight for Fury v Whyte

94-thousand are expected at Wembley tonight for the showdown of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.
On the undercard, Lisburn’s Kurt Walker has just his second pro bout, facing Romania’s Stefan Nicolae.
