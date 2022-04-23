Advertisement
Wembley the venue tonight for Fury v Whyte

Apr 23, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Wembley the venue tonight for Fury v Whyte
94-thousand are expected at Wembley tonight for the showdown of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

On the undercard, Lisburn’s Kurt Walker has just his second pro bout, facing Romania’s Stefan Nicolae.

