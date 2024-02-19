Weekly Racing News

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott rounded off the previous week’s action with a double at Navan just two days previously and they were quickest out of the blocks as the new week began at Thurles on Tuesday where the smart Zanahiyr scored a battling success in the two-mile beginners’ chase. A 7/4 favourite in the colours of Bective Stud, the seven-year-old got the better of the Henry de Bromhead-trained 5/2 chance Aspire Tower by half a length.

Kennedy and Elliott shared two more winners at Clonmel on Thursday where Phillip Enright was also among the early winners. Enright partnered The Lord Maid to win opening mares’ maiden hurdle for County Tipperary trainer Josh Halley. A 7/1 shot, she led at the fourth-last hurdle and only needed to be pushed out from the final hurdle to win by eight lengths from the Marie Harding-trained Lep Around. Kennedy was next into the winners’ enclosure as he took the two-mile maiden hurdle on the Elliott-trained Undeniable Alibi. The 8/13 favourite came home a one-length winner from the John Queally-trained 7/2 chance Whatsyourproblem. The doubles were completed when 5/4 chance Search For Glory won the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle in gutsy fashion. The Elliott-trained seven-year-old made all the running and asserted from the second-last hurdle to win by four and a quarter lengths, putting an end to the winning run of the Edward and Patrick Harty-trained Harvard Guy, the 8/11 favourite.

Kennedy and Elliott were on the mark with a winning favourite at Gowran Park on Saturday where Saint Felicien took the two and a half-mile beginners’ chase in good style. The 6/5 chance led at the third-last fence and was never really threatened as he ran out a three and a quarter-length winner from the Willie Mullins-trained 5/2 shot Aime Desjy.

The pair upset a heavily-backed market leader to win the three-mile three-furlong handicap chase with 10/1 shot Where It All Began at Punchestown on Sunday. Leading before the final fence, the eight-year-old pulled clear to beat the Willie Mullins-trained 5/4 favourite We’llhavewan by all of 16 lengths and it would be no surprise to see him challenge for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

