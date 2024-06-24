Weekly Golf Roundup

Ross GC , Killarney Gents Club is as follows :

Results :-

On June 22nd and 23rd we held a stableford competition kindly sponsored by Larkfield House B&B.

The winners were :-

1st ......... John O'Driscoll (37) 45

2nd......... Cian O Mahony (17). 43

Division 1

1st ...... Eoin Looney (10) 38

2nd ..... M J O'Sullivan (12) 37

Division 2

1st..... Denis Casey (19) 36

2nd ....... Cormac O'Donoghue (14) 35

Division 3

1st ....Tony Fagan (21) 35

2nd,.....John Nolan (26) 35

On Friday June 21st we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble

The winning teams were:-

1st ....Mike Casey , Brenda Kelliher, Shane O Driscoll, Donie broderick.

2nd ... MJ O Sullivan, Kay Cremin, Eoghan McKivergan

3rd... , John Cuskelly Susan Shorten , Jeremiah Keating

On Thursday 20th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Donal Doherty 21 pts

2nd... Joe Scally 21 pts

3rd.... Denis Desmond 21pts.

Forty years after they captained their respective counties to All-Ireland senior titles in the GAA’s centenary year, Kerry and Cork greats Ambrose O’Donovan and John Fenton were pulling strokes once again on Lough Lough Leane, Killarney this time at the launch of the 23rd annual Circet All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge in Killarney Golf and Fishing Club on Mahony’s Point. This year’s Challenge in aid of Glenflesk clubman Jerry O’Leary takes place at Killarney GC on October 17th and 18th. Pictured at the launch are, in front, Liam Daniels, CIRCET, Ian O'Connell and Mickey Traynor. At back, Donal Brosnan, Derry Healy, Johnny Crowley, Vanessa Cunningham, Seamus Moynihan, Eddie Keher, Ambrose O'Donovan and John Fenton.

Photo: Don MacMonagle

KILLARNEY, JUNE 24th 2024: The launch of the 23rd annual Circet All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge took place in Killarney Golf and Fishing Club in Mahony’s Point this morning.

Forty years after they captained their respective counties to All-Ireland senior titles in the GAA’s centenary year, Kerry and Cork greats Ambrose O’Donovan and John Fenton along with Kilkenny legend and Challenge patron Eddie Keher were on hand to lend their support to the charity four-person team event, which will take place at Killarney GC on October 17th and 18th.

Kerry and Glenflesk Gaelic football luminaries, 2000 All-Ireland SFC winning captain Seamus Moynihan and three-time All-Ireland SFC medalist Johnny Crowley, were also in attendance to promote this year’s beneficiary, their friend and fellow clubman Jerry O’Leary.

Twelve months ago, Jerry suffered serious spinal injuries in a devastating accident while walking home. He is wheelchair-bound and requires intensive physiotherapy as well as other medical supports.

The Circet All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge sees four-person teams from Ireland and the US represent their GAA clubs on the golf course. Forty-five teams in total will converge on Killarney in October to compete for the specially-commissioned Waterford Crystal replica of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, which was won by Tipperary club Clonoulty-Rossmore on the majestic Killeen and O’Mahony’s Point courses.

Run on an entirely voluntary basis in which all proceeds go to charitable causes, the Challenge is the premier golf competition for GAA members. The Challenge has been raising funds for GAA-affiliated causes and members in need for several years. In 2023, the beneficiary was The Dillon Quirke Foundation while in previous years the Challenge has been able to provide financial assistance to Ian O’Connell (Spa), Fionn McAnaney (Raharney), Conor Connolly (Castlederg) and Darragh Dooley (Ballyduff Lower).

Speaking at the launch, Circet All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge organising chairman Liam Daniels said: “Jerry’s cause is one the Challenge are honoured to get behind. Jerry is a well loved and respected member of his community and we are delighted to join the fundraising drive to help him and his family.

“Our great friend Ian O’Connell from Spa is here today and to see the great progress he has made in recent years and his heartening approach to life after his own accident is a genuine inspiration.

“I wish to thank our long-standing sponsors Circet who fully appreciate what we have been doing down through the years in particular Donagh Kelly and Vanessa Cunningham. They are more friends than sponsors and their understanding of our efforts is vital to the success of the Challenge.

“I also want to pay tribute to our patrons Eddie Keher, Seán Kelly, Barney Rock, Gerry O’Reilly and Declan Devine for their continuing support for the Challenge. The way in which they promote it and the charitable causes is a measure of their generosity and decency.”

For more information, contact John Fogarty on 0876312109.

Photo issued freely on behalf of event organisers

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

17th – 23rd June 2024

Mens Competitions

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 21st June 2024 Old Course

1st Jean Liston (33), Donal Liston (10), Patricia Gleeson (25) and Tommy Gleeson (24) (9.2) 44.8

2nd Eithne O’ halloran (23), Barry O’ Halloran (24), Eileen Kenny Ryan (16) and Pat Ryan (18) (8.1) 44.9

3rd Lucy Pye (20), Mark Pye (21), Eric Kettler (19) and Susan Gilmore Kettler (12) (7.2) 45.8

Deloitte Men’s Singles Sunday 23rd June 2024 Old Course

1st Rory Mehigan (22) 41 pts (B9 23)

2nd Rob Cussen (13) 41 pts (B9 20)

3rd Tom McKeon (12) 40 pts (B9 22))

Best Gross: Gerald O’Gorman 32 pts

Category 1

1st Conor Kilroy (3) 33 pts

Category 2

1st Bryan Hickey (11) 39 pts

2nd Kevin Kiely (10) 38 pts

3rd Paul Morkan (12) 37 pts (B9 21)

Category 3

1st John Beary (18) 40 pts (B9 21 B6 15)

2nd Brian Kelleher (14) 40 pts (B9 21 B6 12)

3rd Frank Geary (17) 39 pts (B9 21)

Category 4

1st Tommy Toomey (26) 40 pts

2nd Brendan Slattery (23) 39 pts

3rd James Fogarty (20) 38 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th June 2024 Eric Browne Singles Sponsored by Mikey Joes Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Tuesday 18th June 2024 Cashen Course

1st Elva Clancy (36) 43 Pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (19) 37 Pts

3rd Jean Liston (33) 36 Pts (B9:16 Pts)

4th Susan Walsh (58) 36 Pts (B9:15 Pts)

9 Holes Stableford

1st Judy McMahon (20) 22pts

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 21st June 2024 Old Course

1st Jean Liston (33), Donal Liston (10), Patricia Gleeson (25) and Tommy Gleeson (24) (9.2) 44.8

2nd Eithne O’ Halloran (23), Barry O’ Halloran (24), Eileen Kenny Ryan (16) and Pat Ryan (18) (8.1) 44.9

3rd Lucy Pye (20), Mark Pye (21), Eric Kettler (19) and Susan Gilmore Kettler (12) (7.2) 45.8

Lady Captain’s Day Ms Carol Anne Coolican Saturday 22nd June 2024 Cashen Course

1st Eithne O'Halloran (21) 39pts

2nd Jane Anne O'Connor (38) 38pts (Bk 9 21)

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (7) 30 Gross Points (Bk 9 14)

3rd Caroline Griffin (30) 38pts (Bk 9 17)

4th Maureen Culhane (21) 38pts (Bk 9 15)

5th Josephine Larkin (12) 37pts (Bk 9 20)

6th J O’ Connell (9) 37pts (Bk 9 19)

Category 1

1st Lorraine Canty (16) 37pts (Bk 9 16)

2nd Caroline Condon (15) 37pts (Bk 9 15)

3rd Georgina Keane (11) 36pts

Category 2

1st Maria Lyons (20) 36pts (Bk 6 12)

2nd Maeve Barrett (17) 36pts (Bk 6 9)

3rd Ruth FitzGerald (21) 35pts

Category 3

1st Margaret Scannell (28) 37pts

2nd Marie Reen (24) 36pts

3rd Catherine Walsh (30) 35pts

Category 4

1st Antoinette Breen (35) 37pts

2nd Kathleen Lehane (37) 36pts

3rd Mary Rose Cremin (35) 33pts

Past Captain Jean Liston (31) 32 pts (Bk 9 20)

Seniors Nora Quaid (16) 36pts (Bk 9 17)

Vintage Marjorie Morkan (30) 32pts (Bk 9 18)

Committee Mag O’ Sullivan (18) 33pts (Bk 6 9)

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

1st Eileen Daly (17) 18pts

2nd Eleanor O'Sullivan (16) 15pts (Bk 6 11)

3rd Maria B O'Connor (25) 15pts (Bk 6 7)

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th June 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire Chemist, Listowel Old Course

Tuesday 2nd June 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competitions 20th June 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Jimmy Woulfe (35) 31+7 38pts

2nd Anton Casey (14) 32+1 33pts

3rd Tim Sheehan (28) 32-2 30pts

Gross Brendan Daly 24pts

4th John Maguire (20) 33-4 29pts B5-13

5th Denis Eggleston (31) 29pts B5-11

6th Finbar Mawe (27) 33-4 29pts B9-23

7th Denis Holly (21) 27+2 29pts B9-23

8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 30-2 28pts B5-13

9th Richard Nash (31) 28pts B5-11 B3-6

10th Ton Hanley (10) 29-1 28pts B5-11 B3-5

V. Michael Ballyb Sugrue (16) 32-5 27pts B5-11

SV. Sean Corcoran (10) 30-2 28pts B5-10

SSV. Michael Barrett (17) 32-6 26pts B5-12

Fixtures: Thursday 27th June 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 28th June 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

BEAUFORT

Sunshine, super scoring and style were all the ingredients Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh used on Saturday 22nd June in making her Lady Captains Day so successful. The ladies of Beaufort braved the course early on Saturday morning, each with intent on bringing in a good score. And there was some very sharp shooting on the day !! Following the golf, the glitz and glamour took over the club house as the ladies enjoyed their lunch and the warm atmosphere though the anticipation filled the air while waiting for the 2024 winner to be announced. Lady Captain Maire welcomed all her lady members and distinguished guests with a fluent cúpla focal before getting down to the serious business of announcing the results. The fantastic score of 66 nett was brought in by none other then the talented golfer who hails from Tralee, Hannah Moynihan. Hannah had played steady and consistent golf for the full 18 holes making her winning score all the sweeter. Lady Captain Maire would like to thank all the ladies for their dedication and support on her big day and was delighted to see such a good turnout.

1st Hannah Moynihan (30) 66nett

2nd Joan O Sullivan (28) 67nett

Gross Laura Furlong 90

3rd Stephanie Lane (28) 68nett

4th Eimear McShortall (43) 70nett

Thanks - Laura Furlong

MAINE VALLEY MEMBERS GOLF CLUB 0669761979

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Star Gifts Killorglin. 1. Angie Foley (26) 71 nett. 2. Kathleen Curran (44) 72 nett. 3. Eileen Bell (34) 74 nett.

FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Vice Captain Kathleen Coffey can be played Sat 29th, Sun 30th or Tues 2nd July.

12 Hole Re-entry Month of May: 1. Carmel Daly (CH/45) 26 pts. 2. Angie Foley (CH/27) 22 pts (B6). 3. Cait O’Leary (CH/14) 22 pts. Next 12 Hole Stableford Re-entry is now in progress and is sponsored by Lady Member Corinne Schnyder.

EXCHANGE DAY: Castlerosse Exchange Day: 18 Hole Scramble, Team of 3: 1. Julianne Browne/Carmel/Daly/Esther Ward 70.1 . 2. Emma Daly/Nora Gaire/Linda West 71.0. 3. Mary Conway/Liz Doyle/Ann Marie O’Donnell 71.5. 4. Mary Ann Downes, President/Kathleen Curran/Marian Healy 71.7. Thanks to the Castlerosse for their hospitality and thanks also to Lady Captain Marie for a great day out. Congratulations to the winners.

Competition Results

Ladies Open Day played on Thursday 20th June 2024

at Mahony’s Point Course

Sponsored by The International Hotel

1stWinnie Ryan, Margaret O’Donoghue, Christine Carroll, 73pts

2ndMargaret Campion, Ann Stuart, Mary O’Neill, 73pts

3rdBreda Duggan, Kathleen Wall, Julie Kelly 71pts

Longest Drive on the 8th Anne Moynihan,

Nearest the Pin on the 7th Hole – Trudy Brosnan,

Walsh Colour Print GOY 18 Hole Single Stroke played on

Mahony’s Point Course on 22nd & 23rd June 2024

Overall, Winner

Evelyn McCarthy (16) 67

2nd

Kay O’Connor (13) 68

Best Gross

Anne Moynihan 74

3rd

Carmel O’Brien (23) 69

4th

Ursula Desmond (15) 70

5th

Elaine O’Sullivan (38) 71

6th

Patricia Walsh (34) 71

Next Fixture will be 29th & 30th June 2024. GMIB GOY Prize 18 Hole Single Stableford competition on Killeen Course.

+++