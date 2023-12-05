Weekend review

KERRY U14 GIRLS 2 -1 LIMERICK DESMOND
NTSFL B 0 -6 KERRY U12 BOYS
U12 Girls Premier North
Listowel Celtic 2 -0 Camp Juniors
St Brendan Park 1 -1 LB Rovers
U12 Girls Premier South
Inter Kenmare 4 -1 Iveragh UTD
Killarney Celtic 0 -0 Mastergeeha FC
Killorglin FC 6 -0 MEK Galaxy
U13 Girls Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 3 -0 Fenit Samphires
U14 Girls Premier
LB Rovers 0 -6 St Brendans Park
Listowel Celtic 5 -1 Castleisland AFC
Dingle Bay Rovers 2 -3 Killarney Athletic
U15 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 8 -1 Camp Juniors
U16 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha FC 5 -5 Camp Juniors
U16 GIRL’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3
Killarney Celtic 1 v Connolly Celtic 4
U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4
Pike Rovers 0 v St. Brendan’s Park 1 4
Lough Derg v Killorglin CALLED OFF FROZEN PITCH REVERSE NEXT WEEKEND / TEAM TRAVELLED
U15 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4
Fairview Rangers 1 -0 Mastergeeha FC
U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3
St. Brendan’s Park C 1 -7 Charleville FC
Lough Derg 0 -3 Tralee Dynamos
Breska Rovers v Inter Kenmare off
U12 BOY’S DIVISION 1
Ballyhar Dynamos 6-0 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare 5 – 2 Iveragh UTD
Ballyhar Dynamos 0 -1 Killarney Athletic 1
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland B 0 -4 Mastergeeha FC
LB Rovers 1-2 Killarney Celtic
St Brendans Park B 4 -0 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Castleisland AFC C 3 -0 Ferry Rangers
LB Rovers B 0 -6 Camp Juniors
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
Killorglin AFC B 7 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos B
Mastergeeha FC B 2 -3 MEK Galaxy B
Milltown FC 9 -3 Inter Kenmare B
Killarney Celtic B 5 -1 Killarney Athletic B
U15 Boy’s Premier
St Brendans Park 7 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos
Fenit Samphires 2-1 Killarney Celtic
MEK Galaxy 2 -1 Killorglin AFC
U15 Boy’s Division 1
St Brendans Park B 2 – 1 Killarney Athletic
LB Rovers 4 -8 Camp juniors
Iveragh UTD 2 -1 Listowel Celtic
Castleisland AFC 2 -0 Ballyheigue AFC
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 0 -2 Mastergeeha FC B
Dingle Bay Rovers 4 -2 Iveragh UTD B
Killarney Celtic B 4 -2 Killarney Athletic B
U16 Division 1 Boys
Killarney Celtic A 3 -2 Mastergeeha FC B
Girls U-14 Inter League Match:
Kerry 2-1Limerick Desmond
Kerry started brightly and had two great chances to go up within 5 minutes, a decent corner from Meabh Kennedy saw Ally Russell glance just wide. Good inter play from Evanne Mason to Sofia Rybanski fed Maja Wolska for a great long-range effort .The breakthrough came on 18 minutes when the hard running Sabhdh Dowling forced a throw in, Aoibhinn O Callaghan cleverly picked out Maja Wolska who crossed for captain Taylor Kate Leane to score . Limerick attacked but keeper Lucy Griffin and the back four held out to half time.
The second half saw Limerick come into the game for their purple patch, but it was Kerry through the introduction of the fleet footed Izzy Lyons and Leona Meaney who looked more likely to score .Limerick fought hard and with 10 minutes left equalised after a defensive mix up to level matters .Daisy O Donnell anchoring midfield along with her tenacious back four shut up shop as Clodagh Quirke commanded her area with great assurance. Kerry with 6 minutes remaining began to counterattack and seek out chances with Fleur O Neill getting the winning score with 4 minutes left.Kerry held firm and saw out a great battle against the Limerick girls. Final score Kerry 2 -1 Limerick Desmond
Panel: Captain Taylor Kate Leane,Lucy Griffin,Shannon O Sullivan,Clodagh Quirke,Ally Russell, Evanne Mason,Daisy O Donnell,Niamh+ Aoibhinn O Callaghan,Abbie Fleming, Meabh Kennedy, Sofia Rybanski,Maja Wolska, Sadhbh Dowling,Izzy Lyons and Leona Meaney.
Kerry Schoolboys Girls
Team of the week
1. Sean Sharma (Killarney Celtic U13)
2. Ronan Barron (LB Rovers U13)
3. Marc Cremin (Killarney Athletic U13)
4. Ethan O Keeffe (Killorglin AFC U13)
5. Joe O Mahoney (Iveragh UTD U15)
6. Cathal O Keeffe (Mastergeeha FC U15)
7. Danny Lane (Tralee Dynamos U15)
8. Thando Dube (Inter Kenmare U13)
9. Jack Clifford (Miltown FC U13)
10. Andy Costelloe (St Brendans Park FC U13)
11. Jack Duggan (Ballyhar U12)
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Amy McGrath (Tralee Dynamos)
Seoda Barron (LB Rovers)
Rachel O Donoghue (Castleisland AFC )
Orlaith Lynch (Inter Kenmare)
Daisy O Donnell (Listowel Celtic)
Isla Cronin (Mastergeeha FC )
Mia Foley (Killorglin AFC )
Taylor Kate Leane (St Brendans Park FC)