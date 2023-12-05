Weekend review

KERRY U14 GIRLS 2 -1 LIMERICK DESMOND

NTSFL B 0 -6 KERRY U12 BOYS

U12 Girls Premier North

Listowel Celtic 2 -0 Camp Juniors

St Brendan Park 1 -1 LB Rovers

U12 Girls Premier South

Inter Kenmare 4 -1 Iveragh UTD

Killarney Celtic 0 -0 Mastergeeha FC

Killorglin FC 6 -0 MEK Galaxy

U13 Girls Division 1

Tralee Dynamos 3 -0 Fenit Samphires

U14 Girls Premier

LB Rovers 0 -6 St Brendans Park

Listowel Celtic 5 -1 Castleisland AFC

Dingle Bay Rovers 2 -3 Killarney Athletic

U15 Girls Premier

Killarney Celtic 8 -1 Camp Juniors

U16 Girls Premier

Mastergeeha FC 5 -5 Camp Juniors

U16 GIRL’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Killarney Celtic 1 v Connolly Celtic 4

U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4

Pike Rovers 0 v St. Brendan’s Park 1 4

Lough Derg v Killorglin CALLED OFF FROZEN PITCH REVERSE NEXT WEEKEND / TEAM TRAVELLED

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4

Fairview Rangers 1 -0 Mastergeeha FC

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

St. Brendan’s Park C 1 -7 Charleville FC

Lough Derg 0 -3 Tralee Dynamos

Breska Rovers v Inter Kenmare off

U12 BOY’S DIVISION 1

Ballyhar Dynamos 6-0 Listowel Celtic B

U13 Boy’s Premier

Inter Kenmare 5 – 2 Iveragh UTD

Ballyhar Dynamos 0 -1 Killarney Athletic 1

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Castleisland B 0 -4 Mastergeeha FC

LB Rovers 1-2 Killarney Celtic

St Brendans Park B 4 -0 Listowel Celtic B

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North

Castleisland AFC C 3 -0 Ferry Rangers

LB Rovers B 0 -6 Camp Juniors

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South

Killorglin AFC B 7 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos B

Mastergeeha FC B 2 -3 MEK Galaxy B

Milltown FC 9 -3 Inter Kenmare B

Killarney Celtic B 5 -1 Killarney Athletic B

U15 Boy’s Premier

St Brendans Park 7 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos

Fenit Samphires 2-1 Killarney Celtic

MEK Galaxy 2 -1 Killorglin AFC

U15 Boy’s Division 1

St Brendans Park B 2 – 1 Killarney Athletic

LB Rovers 4 -8 Camp juniors

Iveragh UTD 2 -1 Listowel Celtic

Castleisland AFC 2 -0 Ballyheigue AFC

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B 0 -2 Mastergeeha FC B

Dingle Bay Rovers 4 -2 Iveragh UTD B

Killarney Celtic B 4 -2 Killarney Athletic B

U16 Division 1 Boys

Killarney Celtic A 3 -2 Mastergeeha FC B

Girls U-14 Inter League Match:

Kerry 2-1Limerick Desmond

Kerry started brightly and had two great chances to go up within 5 minutes, a decent corner from Meabh Kennedy saw Ally Russell glance just wide. Good inter play from Evanne Mason to Sofia Rybanski fed Maja Wolska for a great long-range effort .The breakthrough came on 18 minutes when the hard running Sabhdh Dowling forced a throw in, Aoibhinn O Callaghan cleverly picked out Maja Wolska who crossed for captain Taylor Kate Leane to score . Limerick attacked but keeper Lucy Griffin and the back four held out to half time.

The second half saw Limerick come into the game for their purple patch, but it was Kerry through the introduction of the fleet footed Izzy Lyons and Leona Meaney who looked more likely to score .Limerick fought hard and with 10 minutes left equalised after a defensive mix up to level matters .Daisy O Donnell anchoring midfield along with her tenacious back four shut up shop as Clodagh Quirke commanded her area with great assurance. Kerry with 6 minutes remaining began to counterattack and seek out chances with Fleur O Neill getting the winning score with 4 minutes left.Kerry held firm and saw out a great battle against the Limerick girls. Final score Kerry 2 -1 Limerick Desmond

Panel: Captain Taylor Kate Leane,Lucy Griffin,Shannon O Sullivan,Clodagh Quirke,Ally Russell, Evanne Mason,Daisy O Donnell,Niamh+ Aoibhinn O Callaghan,Abbie Fleming, Meabh Kennedy, Sofia Rybanski,Maja Wolska, Sadhbh Dowling,Izzy Lyons and Leona Meaney.

Kerry Schoolboys Girls

Team of the week

1. Sean Sharma (Killarney Celtic U13)

2. Ronan Barron (LB Rovers U13)

3. Marc Cremin (Killarney Athletic U13)

4. Ethan O Keeffe (Killorglin AFC U13)

5. Joe O Mahoney (Iveragh UTD U15)

6. Cathal O Keeffe (Mastergeeha FC U15)

7. Danny Lane (Tralee Dynamos U15)

8. Thando Dube (Inter Kenmare U13)

9. Jack Clifford (Miltown FC U13)

10. Andy Costelloe (St Brendans Park FC U13)

11. Jack Duggan (Ballyhar U12)

Kerry SchoolboysGirls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Amy McGrath (Tralee Dynamos)

Seoda Barron (LB Rovers)

Rachel O Donoghue (Castleisland AFC )

Orlaith Lynch (Inter Kenmare)

Daisy O Donnell (Listowel Celtic)

Isla Cronin (Mastergeeha FC )

Mia Foley (Killorglin AFC )

Taylor Kate Leane (St Brendans Park FC)