Wednesday's GAA Results And Fixtures

Jun 7, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday's GAA Results And Fixtures Wednesday's GAA Results And Fixtures
North Kerry Senior "B" Hurling League Final

St. Brendan's 5 - 13 Ballyduff 4 - 15 [a 2 point win for St. Brendan's]

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championships
Abbeydorney 3 - 7 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 6
Ballyduff 0 - 7 Ballyheigue 0 - 7 [draw]
Lixnaw 3 - 9 Firies 2 - 4
Causeway 0 - 14 St. Brendan’s 2 - 4

Senior Hurling Division 3

(Round 4), Dr. Crokes V St Brendan's 19:30

Senior Football Division 6

Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 8), St Michael's-Foilmore V Fossa 19:30

Thursday:
Division 2 SHL final
Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Final), Causeway V Tralee Parnells 19:30

South Kerry Under 15 League Round 1, Wednesday June 7th 7.30pm at Ballinskelligs

St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses

Monthly Meeting.East Kerry Board Meeting changed to wednesday June 7th this evening at 9pm at Killarney Heights Hotel.

