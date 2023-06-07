Wednesday's GAA Results And Fixtures

North Kerry Senior "B" Hurling League Final
St. Brendan's 5 - 13 Ballyduff 4 - 15 [a 2 point win for St. Brendan's]
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championships
Abbeydorney 3 - 7 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 6
Ballyduff 0 - 7 Ballyheigue 0 - 7 [draw]
Lixnaw 3 - 9 Firies 2 - 4
Causeway 0 - 14 St. Brendan’s 2 - 4
Senior Hurling Division 3
(Round 4), Dr. Crokes V St Brendan's 19:30
Senior Football Division 6
Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 8), St Michael's-Foilmore V Fossa 19:30
Thursday:
Division 2 SHL final
Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Final), Causeway V Tralee Parnells 19:30
South Kerry Under 15 League Round 1, Wednesday June 7th 7.30pm at Ballinskelligs
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses
Monthly Meeting.East Kerry Board Meeting changed to wednesday June 7th this evening at 9pm at Killarney Heights Hotel.