Wednesday's GAA Results and Fixtures

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Round 4 results

Beaufort 3-09 Milltown/Castlemaine.1-06

An Ghaeltacht 3-16 Laune Rangers 0-07

North Kerry Junior Leagues Sponsored by M.I.G.ie

Round 4

Moyvane B 1.08 v St Senans B 1.09

Beale B 1.11 v Castleisland Desmonds B 2.09

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Round 2.

Group A

John Mitchels B 0-11 v Austin Stacks B 1-12.

Ballymac B 1-12 v Kerins O Rahilly's B 2-9

Group B.

St Pat's B 1-14 v Ardfert B 2-9.

Sponssored By kerry physiotherapy clinic killarney

East kerry Junior League Division 1.

Rathmore 2-12 (18) Glenflesk 2-09 (15)

Gneeveguilla 3-13 (22)Dr Crokes 2-11 (17)

Division 2

Kilcummin 2-8 (14) Legion 2-6 (12)

Currow 5 - 12 (27] Spa 1 - 06 (09)

==========================================

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League results

Division 1 -

Abbeydorney 2 - 11 Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 6

Division 2 -

Lixnaw 6 - 8 Firies 1 - 7

Causeway 2 - 10 Kilmoyley 2 - 10

Division 3 –

Kilgarvan 5 - 13 St. Brendan's 1 - 2

============================================

Fixtures Tonight:

Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Hurling Championship Qtr Finals

1st Team named at home and all games at 7pm.

St. Brendan's vs Lixnaw

Kilmoyley vs Tralee Parnells

Lady's Walk vs Kilgarvan

Kenamre Shamrocks vs Ballyheigue

============================================

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 League Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

All games 7pm

Div 1A Semi finals

Listry-Keel v Rathmore

Venue Listry

Killarney Legion v Firies

Venue Direen

.............

Div 1B Semi final

Dr Crokes v Kenmare

Venue Lewis Rd

...............

Div 2A Final

Fossa v Kilcummin

Venue Glenflesk

* All games Result on the night

===================================================

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition

All games 7pm.

Div 1

Laune Rangers welcome Na Gaeil.

An Ghaeltacht play Austin Stacks

Ballymacelligott face John Mitchels

Div 2.

Churchill are up against Milltown/Castlemaine

Ardfert meet Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

Div 3.

Castlegregory welcome Dromid/Waterville

Annascaul/Lispole play St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig/Valentia

Div. 4

Dingle are up against St. Mary's/Renard

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane host Castleisland Desmonds

========================================================