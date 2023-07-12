Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday's GAA Results and Fixtures

Jul 12, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday's GAA Results and Fixtures
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Round 4 results

Beaufort 3-09 Milltown/Castlemaine.1-06
An Ghaeltacht 3-16 Laune Rangers 0-07

North Kerry Junior Leagues Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Round 4

Moyvane B 1.08 v St Senans B 1.09
Beale B 1.11 v Castleisland Desmonds B 2.09

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Round 2.

Group A
John Mitchels B 0-11 v Austin Stacks B 1-12.
Ballymac B 1-12 v Kerins O Rahilly's B 2-9

Group B.
St Pat's B 1-14 v Ardfert B 2-9.

Sponssored By kerry physiotherapy clinic killarney

East kerry Junior League Division 1.

Rathmore 2-12 (18) Glenflesk 2-09 (15)
Gneeveguilla 3-13 (22)Dr Crokes 2-11 (17)

Division 2
Kilcummin 2-8 (14) Legion 2-6 (12)
Currow 5 - 12 (27] Spa 1 - 06 (09)

==========================================
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League results

Division 1 -

Abbeydorney 2 - 11 Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 6

Division 2 -

Lixnaw 6 - 8 Firies 1 - 7
Causeway 2 - 10 Kilmoyley 2 - 10

Division 3 –

Kilgarvan 5 - 13 St. Brendan's 1 - 2

============================================

Fixtures Tonight:

Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Hurling Championship Qtr Finals
1st Team named at home and all games at 7pm.

St. Brendan's vs Lixnaw
Kilmoyley vs Tralee Parnells
Lady's Walk vs Kilgarvan
Kenamre Shamrocks vs Ballyheigue

============================================

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 League Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
All games 7pm

Div 1A Semi finals
Listry-Keel v Rathmore
Venue Listry

Killarney Legion v Firies
Venue Direen
.............
Div 1B Semi final
Dr Crokes v Kenmare
Venue Lewis Rd
...............
Div 2A Final
Fossa v Kilcummin
Venue Glenflesk

* All games Result on the night
===================================================
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition
All games 7pm.

Div 1
Laune Rangers welcome Na Gaeil.
An Ghaeltacht play Austin Stacks
Ballymacelligott face John Mitchels

Div 2.
Churchill are up against Milltown/Castlemaine
Ardfert meet Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

Div 3.
Castlegregory welcome Dromid/Waterville
Annascaul/Lispole play St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig/Valentia

Div. 4
Dingle are up against St. Mary's/Renard
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane host Castleisland Desmonds

========================================================

