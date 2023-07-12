Wednesday's GAA Results and Fixtures

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Round 4 results
Beaufort 3-09 Milltown/Castlemaine.1-06
An Ghaeltacht 3-16 Laune Rangers 0-07
North Kerry Junior Leagues Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Round 4
Moyvane B 1.08 v St Senans B 1.09
Beale B 1.11 v Castleisland Desmonds B 2.09
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Round 2.
Group A
John Mitchels B 0-11 v Austin Stacks B 1-12.
Ballymac B 1-12 v Kerins O Rahilly's B 2-9
Group B.
St Pat's B 1-14 v Ardfert B 2-9.
Sponssored By kerry physiotherapy clinic killarney
East kerry Junior League Division 1.
Rathmore 2-12 (18) Glenflesk 2-09 (15)
Gneeveguilla 3-13 (22)Dr Crokes 2-11 (17)
Division 2
Kilcummin 2-8 (14) Legion 2-6 (12)
Currow 5 - 12 (27] Spa 1 - 06 (09)
==========================================
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League results
Division 1 -
Abbeydorney 2 - 11 Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 6
Division 2 -
Lixnaw 6 - 8 Firies 1 - 7
Causeway 2 - 10 Kilmoyley 2 - 10
Division 3 –
Kilgarvan 5 - 13 St. Brendan's 1 - 2
============================================
Fixtures Tonight:
Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Hurling Championship Qtr Finals
1st Team named at home and all games at 7pm.
St. Brendan's vs Lixnaw
Kilmoyley vs Tralee Parnells
Lady's Walk vs Kilgarvan
Kenamre Shamrocks vs Ballyheigue
============================================
East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 League Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
All games 7pm
Div 1A Semi finals
Listry-Keel v Rathmore
Venue Listry
Killarney Legion v Firies
Venue Direen
.............
Div 1B Semi final
Dr Crokes v Kenmare
Venue Lewis Rd
...............
Div 2A Final
Fossa v Kilcummin
Venue Glenflesk
* All games Result on the night
===================================================
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition
All games 7pm.
Div 1
Laune Rangers welcome Na Gaeil.
An Ghaeltacht play Austin Stacks
Ballymacelligott face John Mitchels
Div 2.
Churchill are up against Milltown/Castlemaine
Ardfert meet Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist
Div 3.
Castlegregory welcome Dromid/Waterville
Annascaul/Lispole play St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig/Valentia
Div. 4
Dingle are up against St. Mary's/Renard
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane host Castleisland Desmonds
========================================================