Sport

Wednesday Local Results and Fixtures

Jul 10, 2024 11:24 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local Results and Fixtures
The Mid Kerry Junior League Round 4

Glenbeigh/Glencar 3-14 Keel 1-11
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-12 Beaufort 1-5

In the Tralee/St. Brendan's Junior League
Results:

Group A. Tuesday 9th @ 7:30pm
Kerins o Rahilly's B 4-18 v Ballymac B 2-9.
John Mitchels B 3-8 v Austin Stacks B 1-11.

Group B.
Ardfert B 4-8 v Churchill B 4-16
St Pat's B 0-8 v Na Gaeil B 1-9.

East Kerry Junior League
Division 1

Currow 1-11
Dr Crokes 3-15

Rathmore 2-11
Gneeveguilla 1-9

Division 2
Firies 4-9
Kilcummin 2-20

=========================================

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League

Division 2 -
Kilmoyley 4 - 7 Lixnaw 2 - 9
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5 - 5 Tralee Parnell's 4 - 6

Division 3
St. Brendan's 7 - 9 Rathmore 2 - 5

===============================================

North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16 Division 2
Shield Final.
Austin Stacks 2-10 v Na Gaeil 2-06

==============================================
Also Tonight

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship
Group A
Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 2), Abbeydorney V Kilgarvan 20:00,

Group B
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V Lixnaw 19:30,
Venue: Kenmare, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballyheigue 19:30

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football competition gets underway this evening, Wed. July 10th. All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.

Div 1.
Na Gaeil host Milltown/Castlemaine,
An Ghaeltacht welcome John Mitchels at 7.30.
Austin Stacks play Laune Rangers

Div. 2.
Dromid/Waterville are up against Churchill
Ardfert meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Div. 3.
Annascaul/Lispole host Castleisland Desmonds
Castlegregory take on Na Fianna (sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist)

Div. 4.
St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers welcome Dingle
Renard/St. Mary's play Kerins O'Rahilly's

Div. 5.
Ardfert B meet An Ghaeltacht
Ballymac B are up against Kerins O'Rahilly's B

Div 6
Laune Rangers B host Austin Stacks B

==========================================
North Kerry U15 League Group 1A. All games 10.7.2024 @ 7pm.

Round 3.
Listowel Emmets A v Knock/Brosna.
Duagh V Moyvane/Tarbert
Northern Gaels ( Bye).

Group 1B.
Finuge v Beale
Thursday 11.7.2024
Listowel Emmets B V St.Senans @6.45pm.
Ballyduff ( Bye)

