Wednesday Local Results and Fixtures

The Mid Kerry Junior League Round 4

Glenbeigh/Glencar 3-14 Keel 1-11

Milltown/Castlemaine 5-12 Beaufort 1-5

In the Tralee/St. Brendan's Junior League

Results:

Group A. Tuesday 9th @ 7:30pm

Kerins o Rahilly's B 4-18 v Ballymac B 2-9.

John Mitchels B 3-8 v Austin Stacks B 1-11.

Group B.

Ardfert B 4-8 v Churchill B 4-16

St Pat's B 0-8 v Na Gaeil B 1-9.

East Kerry Junior League

Division 1

Currow 1-11

Dr Crokes 3-15

Rathmore 2-11

Gneeveguilla 1-9

Division 2

Firies 4-9

Kilcummin 2-20

=========================================

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League

Division 2 -

Kilmoyley 4 - 7 Lixnaw 2 - 9

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5 - 5 Tralee Parnell's 4 - 6

Division 3

St. Brendan's 7 - 9 Rathmore 2 - 5

===============================================

North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16 Division 2

Shield Final.

Austin Stacks 2-10 v Na Gaeil 2-06

==============================================

Also Tonight

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group A

Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 2), Abbeydorney V Kilgarvan 20:00,

Group B

Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V Lixnaw 19:30,

Venue: Kenmare, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballyheigue 19:30

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football competition gets underway this evening, Wed. July 10th. All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.

Div 1.

Na Gaeil host Milltown/Castlemaine,

An Ghaeltacht welcome John Mitchels at 7.30.

Austin Stacks play Laune Rangers

Div. 2.

Dromid/Waterville are up against Churchill

Ardfert meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Div. 3.

Annascaul/Lispole host Castleisland Desmonds

Castlegregory take on Na Fianna (sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist)

Div. 4.

St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers welcome Dingle

Renard/St. Mary's play Kerins O'Rahilly's

Div. 5.

Ardfert B meet An Ghaeltacht

Ballymac B are up against Kerins O'Rahilly's B

Div 6

Laune Rangers B host Austin Stacks B

==========================================

North Kerry U15 League Group 1A. All games 10.7.2024 @ 7pm.

Round 3.

Listowel Emmets A v Knock/Brosna.

Duagh V Moyvane/Tarbert

Northern Gaels ( Bye).

Group 1B.

Finuge v Beale

Thursday 11.7.2024

Listowel Emmets B V St.Senans @6.45pm.

Ballyduff ( Bye)