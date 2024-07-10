Wednesday Local Results and Fixtures

The Mid Kerry Junior League Round 4
Glenbeigh/Glencar 3-14 Keel 1-11
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-12 Beaufort 1-5
In the Tralee/St. Brendan's Junior League
Results:
Group A. Tuesday 9th @ 7:30pm
Kerins o Rahilly's B 4-18 v Ballymac B 2-9.
John Mitchels B 3-8 v Austin Stacks B 1-11.
Group B.
Ardfert B 4-8 v Churchill B 4-16
St Pat's B 0-8 v Na Gaeil B 1-9.
East Kerry Junior League
Division 1
Currow 1-11
Dr Crokes 3-15
Rathmore 2-11
Gneeveguilla 1-9
Division 2
Firies 4-9
Kilcummin 2-20
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League
Division 2 -
Kilmoyley 4 - 7 Lixnaw 2 - 9
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5 - 5 Tralee Parnell's 4 - 6
Division 3
St. Brendan's 7 - 9 Rathmore 2 - 5
North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16 Division 2
Shield Final.
Austin Stacks 2-10 v Na Gaeil 2-06
Also Tonight
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship
Group A
Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 2), Abbeydorney V Kilgarvan 20:00,
Group B
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V Lixnaw 19:30,
Venue: Kenmare, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballyheigue 19:30
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football competition gets underway this evening, Wed. July 10th. All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.
Div 1.
Na Gaeil host Milltown/Castlemaine,
An Ghaeltacht welcome John Mitchels at 7.30.
Austin Stacks play Laune Rangers
Div. 2.
Dromid/Waterville are up against Churchill
Ardfert meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Div. 3.
Annascaul/Lispole host Castleisland Desmonds
Castlegregory take on Na Fianna (sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist)
Div. 4.
St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers welcome Dingle
Renard/St. Mary's play Kerins O'Rahilly's
Div. 5.
Ardfert B meet An Ghaeltacht
Ballymac B are up against Kerins O'Rahilly's B
Div 6
Laune Rangers B host Austin Stacks B
North Kerry U15 League Group 1A. All games 10.7.2024 @ 7pm.
Round 3.
Listowel Emmets A v Knock/Brosna.
Duagh V Moyvane/Tarbert
Northern Gaels ( Bye).
Group 1B.
Finuge v Beale
Thursday 11.7.2024
Listowel Emmets B V St.Senans @6.45pm.
Ballyduff ( Bye)