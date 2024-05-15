Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

May 15, 2024 09:21 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
(Round 4), Castleisland Desmonds 2-15 Na Gaeil 1-13

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17's football Div 2 semi-final.
Ballymac 4-16 defeated John Mitchels 1-07

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship Round 1 RESULTS

Abbeydorney 2 - 8 Ballyduff 1 - 7
Causeway 4 - 8 Lixnaw 1 - 7
Crotta O'Neill's 7 - 12 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1 - 7
Tralee Parnell’s 5 - 9 St. Brendan's 0 - 4
Ballyheigue 4 - 8 Kilmoyley 2 - 2

Ladies Football Minor County League

Dingle 1-7 v - Listowel Emmets 3-09
John Mitchels 0-2 v Ballyduff 1-05
Beaufort 2-24 v Corca Dhuibhne 6-06
Kerins O Rahilly 2-10 v Scartaglen 2-07
Moyvane/Duagh 5-10 v Killarney Legion 1-17
Kilcummin/Currow 1-11 v Austin Stacks 4-05
Fossa 11-10 v Firies 6-08

Div 1 Final
Southern Gael 0.09 v Castleislnad Desmonds 2-05

Fixtures tonight:

Credit Union SHL Division 2A
St Brendan's V Rathmore 19:30, Ref: Diarmuid O Carroll
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney 19:00,
Caherslee (Tralee), (Round 6), Causeway V Tralee Parnells 20:00,

Credit Union SHL Division 2B
(Round 4), Lixnaw V Ladys Walk 19:00,
Crotta O'Neill's V Ballyheigue 19:30,
Dr. Crokes V St Brendan's 19:30,

U-15 Co League Div/1 (Cup)
Venue: Milltown, (Final), Firies V Killarney Legion 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/2 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Final), Austin Stacks V John Mitchels 18:30,
U-15 Co League Div/2 (Shield)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Direen (Legion), (Final), Na Gaeil V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/3 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Cordal, (Final), Finuge V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:30,

U-15 Co League Div/4 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Final), Dr. Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/4 (Shield)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Final), Beaufort V Listowel Emmets 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/5 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Final), Moyvane/Tarbert V Spa Killarney 19:30,

U-15 Co League Div/6 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Kilgarvan, (Final), Na Fianna V Fossa 19:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan

U-15 Co League Div/6 (Shield)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Listry, (Final), Rathmore V St Senan's 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/7 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Knocknagoshel, (Final), Castleisland Desmonds V Duagh 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/8 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Final), Northern Gaels V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/8 (Shield)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Final), Scartaglin V Renard/St Marys/Valentia 19:00,
U-15 Co League Div/10
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Semi-Final), Listowel Emmets V Na Gaeil 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/11
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Glenflesk, (Semi-Final), Glenflesk/ Kilgarvan V Ardfert Football Club 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/11 (Shield)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Milltown, (Semi-Final), Milltown/Castlemaine V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats 19:00,
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Semi-Final), An Ghaeltacht V Kilcummin 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/9 (Cup)
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Keel, (Semi-Final), Keel/Listry V Laune Rangers 19:00,

