Sport

We Have Zebo On The Wing

Jun 14, 2024 13:46 By brendan
The Munster Team for their URC Semi Final clash has been named.

 

Graham Rowntree makes four changes for their meeting with Glasgow in Limerick.

Mike Haley and Alex Nankivell return from injury while Calvin Nash has been ruled out due to a leg knock he picked up in the win over Ospreys.

 

Simon Zebo moves to the wing with Shane Daly as mike Haley starts at 15.

Alex Nankivell overcomes his ankle injury to start alongside Antoine Frisch in the centre as Jack Crowley and Craig Casey continue as the halfbacks.

 

Jermy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer are the starting front-row.

RG Snyman is held on the bench as Fineen Wycherley starts beside Captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Jack O’Donoghue wears the number 8 shirt as Peter O’Mahony and John Hodnett are the starting flankers.

The bench is as follows: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Oli Jager, RG Snyman, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Seán O’Brien and Alex Kendellen.

 

Jerry O’Sullivan, Radio Kerry News…

**JOS Munster**

Almost 20,000 tickets have been sold for the URC Semi-Final as graham Rowntrees men hope to earn a Thomond Park final as they defend their crown.

 

Kick off is at 6pm.

