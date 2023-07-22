Waterford looking to reach first final since 1945

Waterford are looking to reach a first All Ireland Senior Camogie final since 1945 today.

They face Tipperary in the first of the day’s semi-finals at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Galway stand between Cork and a third consecutive appearance in the All Ireland final - they throw in at 5.30.

Thurles hosts both Intermediate semi-finals, with Derry playing Kilkenny, and Meath up against Westmeath.

And in the Junior semis, Tipperary face Roscommon, and Armagh play Clare.

====

Cavan and Waterford are looking to preserve their senior status in the All Ireland women’s football championship this afternoon.

They meet in the relegation playoff from 2 in Crettyard.