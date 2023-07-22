Advertisement
Waterford looking to reach first final since 1945

Jul 22, 2023 08:56 By radiokerrysport
Waterford are looking to reach a first All Ireland Senior Camogie final since 1945 today.

They face Tipperary in the first of the day’s semi-finals at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Galway stand between Cork and a third consecutive appearance in the All Ireland final - they throw in at 5.30.

Thurles hosts both Intermediate semi-finals, with Derry playing Kilkenny, and Meath up against Westmeath.

And in the Junior semis, Tipperary face Roscommon, and Armagh play Clare.

Cavan and Waterford are looking to preserve their senior status in the All Ireland women’s football championship this afternoon.

They meet in the relegation playoff from 2 in Crettyard.

