Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have failed to make the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League play-offs after they were beaten 77-73 by EnergyWise Neptune.

Flexachem KCYMS won 79-67 against Moycullen

Scotts Lakers Killarney lost 83-66 to Team North West, Donegal in the Men’s National League.

Advertisement

St Pauls are the Southern Conference winners in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League, courtesy of a 75-54 win over Moy Tolka Rovers.