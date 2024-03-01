Advertisement
Warriors confirm Weaver signing

Mar 1, 2024 17:29 By radiokerrysport
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have confirmed the signing of 25 year old Elijah Weaver.

The 6'6'' shooting guard joined the squad this week, a week after forward Jarvis Doles was released by the club.

Florida native Weaver, playing out of University of Southern California, played two seasons in the NCAA with the Dayton Flyers in Ohio and another with Chicago State Cougars.

He takes his place on the Warriors roster on the back of his first European contract with NH Ostrava in the Czech Republic.

Weaver will make his debut in Tralee Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon for the top of the Southern Conference table clash against Maree at 2, with tickets on traleewarriors.com.

