Warm Weather Training Next For Kerry After Win Over Galway

Kerry's Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign ended with a victory over Galway at Killarney's Fitzgerald Stadium.

Jack O'Connor's side survived a late rally from the Tribesmen to win by 0-15 to 1-10.

Kerry finished the league in 3rd on 10 points while Dublin and Derry will meet in the final.

The Kerry Manager spoke to Jason O'Connor after the game.

Jason also caught up with Galway Manager, Pádraig Joyce.

Former Kerry Captain and Radio Kerry Analyst Billy O'Shea gave his views on the match to John Drummey.