Advertisement
Sport

Warm Weather Training Next For Kerry After Win Over Galway

Mar 24, 2024 23:18 By radiokerrysport
Warm Weather Training Next For Kerry After Win Over Galway
Share this article

Kerry's Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign ended with a victory over Galway at Killarney's Fitzgerald Stadium.

Jack O'Connor's side survived a late rally from the Tribesmen to win by 0-15 to 1-10.

Kerry finished the league in 3rd on 10 points while Dublin and Derry will meet in the final.

Advertisement

The Kerry Manager spoke to Jason O'Connor after the game.

Jason also caught up with Galway Manager, Pádraig Joyce.

Advertisement

Former Kerry Captain and Radio Kerry Analyst Billy O'Shea gave his views on the match to John Drummey.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Clare Through To Hurling League Final
Advertisement
Sunday's Local Soccer Results
Cork Too Strong For Kerry U16 Ladies
Advertisement

Recommended

Clare Through To Hurling League Final
Sunday's Local Soccer Results
Cork Too Strong For Kerry U16 Ladies
Positive Day Of Competition For Tralee Chess Club
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus