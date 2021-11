Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play offs next March.

They held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

The Netherlands have qualified for the finals in Qatar following a 2-0 win over Norway.

12 teams will battle it out in the play offs next March for 3 places at the finals.

The seeded teams are Wales, Scotland, Italy, Portugal, Russia and Sweden.

The unseeded teams are Turkey, Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and the Czech Republic.