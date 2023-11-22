Voting opens for 2023 Horse Racing Ireland Ride of the Year Award

Fans of Irish racing are being asked to choose the 2023 Ride of the Year Award. The winner of the online poll will be announced at the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards on Monday, December 4.

Fran Berry and Davy Russell have picked six nominees and it’s up to racing fans to decide on the winner.

Videos of the nominated rides and the link to the dedicated voting webpage can be found on hri.ie and one-click access to the voting page is widely available on Horse Racing Ireland’s social media platforms.

Advertisement

Encouraging everyone to have their say, Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said, “Our thanks to Fran and Davy for picking out just six rides from what has been a great year on the track. They are all very worthy nominees and we are delighted to hand over the reins to racing fans and followers to choose the winner.”

Voting will remain open until midnight on next Wednesday, November 29.

The nominations for the 2023 Ride of the Year Award are:

Advertisement

RIDE 1 –

Danny Gilligan – Ash Tree Meadow – Tote Galway Plate – Galway, August 2.

RIDE 2 –

Amy Jo Hayes – Redstone Well – Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Nasrullah” Premier Handicap – Leopardstown, July 13.

RIDE 3 –

Niall McCullagh – Brazil – Guinness Handicap – Galway, August 4.

Advertisement

RIDE 4 –

Mikey Sheehy – Nusret – Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Premier Handicap – Curragh, June 7.

RIDE 5 –

JJ Slevin – Fastorslow – Grade 1 Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup – Punchestown, April 26.

RIDE 6 –

Paul Townend – I Am Maximus – BoyleSports Irish Grand National Handicap Chase – Fairyhouse, April 10.

Advertisement

The Ride of the Year is one of 11 Horse Racing Ireland Awards. The other categories are; Racecourse of the Year, Horse of the Year, Emerging Talent, National Hunt, National Hunt Achievement, Flat, Flat Achievement, Point-to-Point, Contribution to the Industry and Irish Racing Hero.