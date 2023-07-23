Advertisement
Sport

Vingegaard to second consecutive Tour today

Jul 23, 2023 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard will win a second consecutive Tour de France today, barring any accidents.

He'll be in the yellow jersey for the 21st stage which is a procession into Paris and onto the Champs-Elysees.

