Vingegaard lead could come under threat today

Jonas Vingegaard's grip on the yellow jersey could come under threat during today's 13th stage of the Tour de France.
The stage finishes with the climb up the Grand Colombier.
Vingegaard has a 17-second lead over Tadej Pogacar.
