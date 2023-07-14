Advertisement
Vingegaard lead could come under threat today

Jul 14, 2023 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Jonas Vingegaard's grip on the yellow jersey could come under threat during today's 13th stage of the Tour de France.

The stage finishes with the climb up the Grand Colombier.

Vingegaard has a 17-second lead over Tadej Pogacar.

