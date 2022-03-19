Advertisement
Sport

Villa entertain Arsenal today as Chelsea bid to reach Cup semis

Mar 19, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Villa entertain Arsenal today as Chelsea bid to reach Cup semis
There's one game in the Premier League today as Aston Villa entertain Arsenal from half-past-12.

The Gunners go into the game 4th in the table while the hosts are 9th.

Last night Leeds came from 2-0 down to beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux.

The Whites are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

***

There will be no Chelsea fans at their FA Cup quarter-final game against Middlesbrough this evening.

The London club is not allowed to sell any tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Kick-off at the Riverside is at a-quarter-past-5.

