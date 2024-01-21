Victory for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is the Dubai Desert Classic champion for the fourth time.
On 14-under-par, he secured a one shot victory this afternoon after a final round of 70.
Adrian Meronk finished second while Tom McKibbin was back on six under.
