Victory for Kingdom Warrior

Kerry’s Kevin Cronin defeated Santos Madrena on his Super Middleweight debut.
The Kingdom Warrior stopped his Spanish opponent in Round 3 to set-up an Irish title fight against Craig McCarthy.
