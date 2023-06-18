Advertisement
Victory for Kingdom Warrior

Jun 18, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin defeated Santos Madrena on his Super Middleweight debut.

The Kingdom Warrior stopped his Spanish opponent in Round 3 to set-up an Irish title fight against Craig McCarthy.

