Connacht out-half JJ Hanrahan is set for an extended period on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury in the match with the Dragons on the weekend before last.

The Kerryman is set to undergo surgery later this month.

Cian Prendergast will miss this weekend's match with Munster due to a thumb injury, while Denis Buckley is out with a shoulder problem.

But Jack Carty and Byron Ralston are both back in contention to play after returning to full training.