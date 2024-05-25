Victory for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today

Kerry FC got back to winning ways with a 2-0 home win against Finn Harps last night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Advertisement

It was scoreless at the break with the hosts coming closest to breaking the deadlock in the 41st minute when Ryan Kelliher headed a Daniel Okwute cross off the crossbar.

Advertisement

Kelliher did find the net in the 55th minute with a header, low to the keeper's left, from a Sean O'Connell corner.

Advertisement

Daniel Okwute doubled Kerry FC's lead in the 63rd minute after a goalmouth scramble initiated by great play from Valerii Dolia and Seanie McGrath.

Advertisement

FIRST HALF

Kerry FC started on the front foot, and it only took them three minutes to get the first chance of the game. Valerii Dolia did great work on the left wing to create some space to pass the ball out to Kennedy Amechi who was in space and took the shot just outside the box. His shot was on target and looked like it could go into the bottom left corner, but Harps keeper Conor Walsh did well to get down and turn it away for a corner which subsequently came to nothing.

Kerry had another similar opportunity a few minutes later with Valerii Dolia getting the shot off this time but went over the crossbar. Finn Harps had no concrete chances of their own with most of their shots on goal trickling into the hands of Antonio Tuta, the former Harps goalkeeper.

Advertisement

The biggest chance of the half came from a well-worked cross from Daniel Okwute that reached the head of Ryan Kelliher. Kelliher’s looping header crashed off the top of the crossbar and was kept out by the Harps defence who cleared their lines in what would have been a great time to get the opening goal with only five minutes of the first half remaining. Kennedy Amechi had a chance to put the ball into a dangerous area just moments before the final whistle of the half, but the low cross was gathered by Walsh.

Kerry FC came into the game at the right time as they started to pile the pressure on Finn Harps and all they needed to do was capitalise on that and get themselves ahead.

SECOND HALF

Just ten minutes after the restart Kerry FC got their goal through Ryan Kelliher. The home side won a corner on the left side of the area which was swung in with pace and precision by Sean O’Connell. Ryan Kelliher made himself available with great movement in the area and headed the ball low and into the bottom right corner to give Kerry a deserving lead.

Daniel Okwute had the chance to put Kerry FC two goals ahead as his persistence allowed him to have a shot in the area thanks to a delicate free-kick into the box from Sean O’Connell. Unfortunately, Okwute had too much power on his shot as it went sailing over the crossbar. Persistence was something Daniel Okwute always shows in abundance and allowed him to get his goal two minutes after his missed opportunity due to a calamity by the Harps defence. Valerii Dolia gave a great inside pass to Sean McGrath who crossed the ball low into the six-yard box. Okwute miss kicked his shot but luckily for him, Finn Harps defender Shane McMonagle tried to clear the ball away from danger but instead hit it straight off Okwute whose block saw the ball go into the back of the net giving Kerry FC some breathing space.

Sean McGrath, who played his part in the second goal, nearly got a goal of his own as Ryan Kelliher dispossessed Shane McMonagle giving Sean McGrath a clear run in on goal. Conor Walsh made himself big as he kept the ball away from goal with a tremendous save.

Thankfully Kerry FC did not need a third goal as they went out eventual 2-0 winners. A win that will mean so much to the team, staff and supporters after a tough few losses over the last number of weeks. Kerry FC will want to build on this performance as they visit St. Coleman’s Park to play Cobh Ramblers next Friday night and hopefully kick off the Bank holiday weekend with a win.

KERRY FC TEAM: 1. ANTONIO TUTA, 15. KEVIN WILLIAMS, 6. ETHAN KOS, 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 21. DAIRE MCCARTHY, 7. SEAN MCGRATH, 12. KENNEDY AMECHI, 10. VALERII DOLIA, 9. RYAN KELLIHER (GOAL ‘55), 11. DANIEL OKWUTE (GOAL ‘63).

SUBS: AARON O’SULLIVAN, SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, GRAHAM O’REILLY, NATHAN GLEESON, STEVEN HEALY, VICTOR UDEZE, FINN BARRETT, EVISON RRAMANI, CIAN BROSNAN.

FINN HARPS TEAM: 40. CONOR WALSH, 2. JAMIE WATSON, 6. NOE BABA, 7. PATRICK FERRY, 9. SUCCESS EDUGON, 11. RYAN RAINEY (C), 15. LUKE O’BRIEN, 17. SHANE MCMONAGLE, 19. MAX JOHNSTON, 20. SEAN O’DONNELL, 21. STEPHEN DOHERTY.

SUBS: TIM-OLIVER HIEMER, DARRAGH COYLE, CHRIS LOTEFA, AARON MCLAUGHLIN, GAVIN MCATEER.

First Division leaders Cork City were held to a 1-all draw by Treaty United at Turner's Cross tonight.

Second-placed UCD played out a 2-all draw with Athlone Town.

At Ferrycarrig Park, it finished Wexford 1 Bray Wanderers 2.

Shelbourne have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Will Jarvis scored two penalties to give the visitors a 2-nil win over 10-man Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Second-placed Derry City were held to a 2-all draw by Sligo Rovers.

Elsewhere, Galway United beat Dundalk 2-nil and Stephen Kenny picked up his first point as St Pat's boss after a 2-all draw with Bohemians.

Today:

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy

Women’s U17

2.00 Kerry FC v Cork City

Venue Mounthawk Park

Men’s U20s

4.00 CK United v Kerry FC

The Kerry U14s compete in a development tournament at Abbotstown today; against Longford, Sligo and Drogheda.

In the men's First Division, Longford Town host Cobh Ramblers.