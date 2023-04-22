Victory for Kerry at Kildare

Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup saw Kerry win on the road.

They won by 1-17 to 0-14 at Kildare in the Centre of Excellence, Hawkfield in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

Kildare registered the opening score, a 5th minute point. Shane Conway replied for the Kingdom, with Darragh Shanahan putting them in front in the 9th minute. Shane Conway's second point doubled the advantage in a game which was slow to take off. The score of the game from distance by Padraig Boyle had Kerry 3 to the good by the 19 minute mark. Kerry were the better team and when Kildare twice pointed the Kingdom replied with a point of their own on each occasion to make it 0-6 to 0-3 after 22 minutes. Back to back Kildare scores meant the gap was down to the minimum and they levelled in the 30th minute. Eoin Ross pointed Kerry back in front and Padraig Boyle doubled that advantage. A Shane Conway point closed out the half's scoring and the Kingdom led 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Advertisement

Kildare had the first two points upon the resumption to make it a one point game. A Jordan Conway score doubled the Kerry advantage; 10 to 8 after 41 minutes. Back to back Padraig Boyle points put 4 between the teams. Kerry led by 14 points to 10 after 49 minutes and Kildare's day worsened when Paul Dolan received a second yellow card. Kerry couldn't shake Kildare off though and were just two behind with 13 minutes to go at 0-14 to 0-12. Kingdom substitute Niall Mulcahy brought the gap back up to 3 with his first possession. Then Dan Goggin had Kerry 4 clear. After Kildare made it a 3 point game Jordan Conway put over to give Kerry breathing space once more; 17 to 13 after 68 minutes. A Jordan Conway goal 2 minutes later put the issue beyond doubt.