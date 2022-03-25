Vettel to miss Saudi Arabian GP

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel will miss this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of Covid-19.
The Aston Martin driver also sat out last weekend's opener in Bahrain and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.
