Max Verstappen has work to do if he's to win this evening's Miami F1 Grand Prix.

The world champion goes from ninth on the grid after Charles Leclerc's crash in qualifying.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is on pole position, sharing the front row with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, while Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari in Florida.

Britain's George Russell will go from sixth on the grid - seven places ahead of Lewis Hamilton.