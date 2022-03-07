Venue confirmed for Munster opener

The match venue has been confirmed for Kerry's Ladies Munster U14 Football Championship opener.
The game away to Tipperary at 1 o'clock on Saturday is to be played at the Galtee Rovers club in Bansha.
