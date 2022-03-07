Advertisement
Sport

Venue confirmed for Munster opener

Mar 7, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
The match venue has been confirmed for Kerry's Ladies Munster U14 Football Championship opener.

The game away to Tipperary at 1 o'clock on Saturday is to be played at the Galtee Rovers club in Bansha.

