VAR helps United advance in FA Cup

Manchester United needed the intervention of V-A-R to help them reach the fourth round of the FA Cup last night.

Aston Villa had a second half effort from Danny Ings ruled out for an infringement in the lead up to the goal.

United survived for an unconvincing 1-nil win over Steven Gerrard's side at Old Trafford, and will be at home to Middlesbrough in the last 32.

Advertisement

Scott McTominay scored the United goal.

Southampton and Brentford finally get around to their pre-Christmas Premier League meeting tonight.

They square-off at St. Mary's, where kick-off is at 7.45.

Advertisement

Mo Salah is due to start for Egypt in their opening Group D game this afternoon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs take on Nigeria in Garoua.

Later in the group, Sudan play Guinea-Bissau.

Advertisement

And Group E action sees Algeria face Sierra Leone.