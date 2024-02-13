Advertisement
Usual knocks and niggles for Kingdom ahead of Mayo clash

Feb 13, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrysport
Usual knocks and niggles for Kingdom ahead of Mayo clash
Kerry LGFA joint-managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry have the usual knocks and niggles ahead of Round 4 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom are preparing to host Mayo on Saturday, at 2.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

