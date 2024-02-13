Usual knocks and niggles for Kingdom ahead of Mayo clash

Kerry have the usual knocks and niggles ahead of Round 4 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
The Kingdom are preparing to host Mayo on Saturday, at 2.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long
Advertisement
Kerry have the usual knocks and niggles ahead of Round 4 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
The Kingdom are preparing to host Mayo on Saturday, at 2.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus