US and Netherlands progress

Aug 1, 2023 12:55 By radiokerrysport
US and Netherlands progress
The United States are through to the knockout stage at the Women's World Cup - but only just.

The defending champions played out a nil-all draw with Portugal to secure a second place finish in Group E.

Portugal hit the post in added time through Ana Capetta in Auckland.

The Netherlands topped the group following a 7-nil win over Vietnam.

England are heading for a top spot finish in Group D at the Women's World Cup.

Russo, Hemp and James scored for a 3-nil lead against China and they only need to avoid defeat to top the group.

That sets up a last-sixteen meeting with Nigeria.

Group opponents Denmark are 1-nil up against Haiti thanks to a Pernille Harder penalty - and both matches are at the half-time break.

