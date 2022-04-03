United lose ground in top four race

Manchester United have lost more ground in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League as they were held 1-all at home to Leicester.

The hosts had to come from behind, with Fred clinching a second-half equaliser.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says his team didn't start well but improved after the break

Advertisement

Meanwhile Manchester City returned to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Burnley.

Liverpool had briefly overtaken their rivals with a 2-0 win over their own over Watford.

Elsewhere Wolves beat Aston Villa 2-1, while Leeds and Southampton finished 1-1 at Elland Road.

Advertisement

Norwich and Brighton played out a goalless draw.

***

Everton can move 6 points clear of the drop zone if they beat West Ham in the league today.

Advertisement

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 2pm.

Later, Spurs take on Newcastle with a chance to close the gap to Arsenal in 4th to 1 point with a win.

That one gets underway at 4:30.

Advertisement

***

The biggest game in Scottish Football gets underway at noon today.

Rangers play host to rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox.