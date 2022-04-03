United lose ground in top four race

Manchester United have lost more ground in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League as they were held 1-all at home to Leicester.
The hosts had to come from behind, with Fred clinching a second-half equaliser.
United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says his team didn't start well but improved after the break
Meanwhile Manchester City returned to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Burnley.
Liverpool had briefly overtaken their rivals with a 2-0 win over their own over Watford.
Elsewhere Wolves beat Aston Villa 2-1, while Leeds and Southampton finished 1-1 at Elland Road.
Norwich and Brighton played out a goalless draw.
***
Everton can move 6 points clear of the drop zone if they beat West Ham in the league today.
Kick off at the London Stadium is at 2pm.
Later, Spurs take on Newcastle with a chance to close the gap to Arsenal in 4th to 1 point with a win.
That one gets underway at 4:30.
***
The biggest game in Scottish Football gets underway at noon today.
Rangers play host to rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox.