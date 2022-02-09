United draw with Burnley and Everton suffer first defeat under Lampard

Paul Pogba's first half goal was not enough for Manchester United, who were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Burnley.

It's a result which sees United slip out of the Champions League places.

Everton are only 3 points above the drop zone following their 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

A Kieran Trippier free kick was the highlight as Newcastle moved out of the bottom three.

Everton boss Frank Lampard isn't panicking just yet.

In the Premier League tonight, leaders Manchester City host Brentford, knowing that a win will take them 12 points clear at the summit of the table.

That game kicks off at the Etihad Stadium at 7.45.

That's also the start time for the matches involving Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton and Norwich City and Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa welcome Leeds United to Villa Park for an 8pm start.