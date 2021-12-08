Advertisement
Sport

United and Chelsea looking to end the group stages on a high

Dec 8, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
United and Chelsea looking to end the group stages on a high United and Chelsea looking to end the group stages on a high
Share this article

Manchester United and Chelsea have already booked their spots in the knockout stage ahead of tonight's games.

Chelsea are away to Zenit St Petersburg from 5.45.

United host Young Boys at Old Trafford from 8 o'clock.

Advertisement

Ahead of that game, Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick has made a couple of appointments.

The German will bring coach Chris Armas and sports psychologist Sascha Lense to the club.

Rangnick says there is no point in him making changes unless the players sign up to his methods.

Advertisement

The tie of the Champions League tonight is arguably in Munich, as Barcelona bid to remain in the competition.

They face Bayern.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus