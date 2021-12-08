United and Chelsea looking to end the group stages on a high

Manchester United and Chelsea have already booked their spots in the knockout stage ahead of tonight's games.

Chelsea are away to Zenit St Petersburg from 5.45.

United host Young Boys at Old Trafford from 8 o'clock.

Ahead of that game, Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick has made a couple of appointments.

The German will bring coach Chris Armas and sports psychologist Sascha Lense to the club.

Rangnick says there is no point in him making changes unless the players sign up to his methods.

The tie of the Champions League tonight is arguably in Munich, as Barcelona bid to remain in the competition.

They face Bayern.