Under 21 manager names 26 man squad

Republic of Ireland under 21 manager Jim Crawford has named a 26 man squad for three friendlies against Gabon, Ukraine and Kuwait in Austria next week.

Nine players receive their first call ups.

They are James Abankwah, Killian Cahill, Conor Carty, Dylan Duffy, Sean Grehan, Jack Henry-Francis, Ed McJannet, Rocco Vata and Harry Vaughan.

Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge is also included.

The games are part of the build up for the European Championship qualifiers with Turkey and San Marino in September.