Tyrone clash for Kerry this lunchtime

Round 5 of the Allianz Football League has Kerry away to Tyrone this lunchtime.
The Kingdom go into the clash on 4 points in Division 1, 2 better than their opponent, who are last in the table.
There’s a 12.45 start in Omagh.
