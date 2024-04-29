Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin dies

Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin has died.
The Nicky Henderson-trained 10-year-old sustained a broken leg in an accident at his stable yesterday.
The first of eight races on the flat at Naas today begins at 4.50.
Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin has died.
The Nicky Henderson-trained 10-year-old sustained a broken leg in an accident at his stable yesterday.
The first of eight races on the flat at Naas today begins at 4.50.
