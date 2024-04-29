Advertisement
Sport

Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin dies

Apr 29, 2024 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin dies
Share this article

Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin has died.

The Nicky Henderson-trained 10-year-old sustained a broken leg in an accident at his stable yesterday.

==

Advertisement

The first of eight races on the flat at Naas today begins at 4.50.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup
Advertisement
Kerry team named for the Munster Minor opener
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

37% rise in cases involving uninsured drivers in Kerry last year
Funeral of man killed in North Cork crash taking place today
Over 11,700 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus