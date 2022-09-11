Two Kerry-Owned Dogs Qualify For Greyhound Derby Semi-Finals

Two Kerry-owned dogs have made it through the next weekend's BoylesSports Irish Derby Semi-finals.

Liam Dowling from Ballymacelligott was victorious with Ballymac Finn winning the first quarter final at Shelbourne Park last night from Trap 1 in 29:59.

Then in the fourth quarter-final, Denis Murphy from Killarney saw Callaway Pro Am win from Trap 3 in 29:41.

There were wins for other Kerry-owned dogs in Shelbourne Park with the Des Grace-owned Velasco winning the second race from Trap 1 in 28:32.

Ballymac Joey for Liam Dowling won the 10th race from Trap 2 in 29:62.