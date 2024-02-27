Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Inter-Firm All Ireland Semi-Finals
Senior Semi-Final played in Mallow
An Garda (Kerry) 2-07
Boston Scientific (Tipperary) 2-10
Junior Semi-Finals
Advertisement
TLI Group (Kerry) 4-12
An Garda (Limerick) 1-02
Played in Mountcollins
GMIB (Kerry) 0-17
Alexion Pharma (Roscommon) 3-11
Played in UL
Today
Advertisement
East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 1A
Gneevguilla V Dr. Crokes
Advertisement
Venue Dr. Crokes. 8pm.
Division 1B
Senior East Kerry League, Glenflesk V Spa
Advertisement
7.45PM. Venue Spa.