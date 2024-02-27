Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 27, 2024 08:46 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Inter-Firm All Ireland Semi-Finals

Senior Semi-Final played in Mallow
An Garda (Kerry) 2-07
Boston Scientific (Tipperary) 2-10

Junior Semi-Finals

TLI Group (Kerry) 4-12
An Garda (Limerick) 1-02
Played in Mountcollins

GMIB (Kerry) 0-17
Alexion Pharma (Roscommon) 3-11
Played in UL

Today

East Kerry Senior Football League

Division 1A

Gneevguilla V Dr. Crokes

Venue Dr. Crokes. 8pm.

Division 1B

Senior East Kerry League, Glenflesk V Spa

7.45PM. Venue Spa.

