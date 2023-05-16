Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

May 16, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition

Div. 1 final
Laune Rangers 2-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-11

Div. 2 semi-finals
Austin Stacks 3-12 An Ghaeltacht 1-08
Ballymacelligott 4-10 Ardfert 1-11

Div. 3A
Castleisland Desmonds 5-10 Na Gaeil 2-14

Div. 3B.
Churchill 2-13 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 0-09

North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 3

Division 2
Beale 3-11 Knock/Brosna 4-07
Northern Gaels 2 -06 St Senans 2-11
Moyvane 1-14 Finuge 2-11

Division 1
Listowel Emmets v Tarbert postponed

East Region U17 Football League
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Round 3

Division 1
Kenmare A 3-21 Rathmore 2-07

Division 2
Currow 3-09 Spa 4-18

Division 3
Kenmare B 2-08 Killarney Legion B 6-13

