Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
Div. 1 final
Laune Rangers 2-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-11
Div. 2 semi-finals
Austin Stacks 3-12 An Ghaeltacht 1-08
Ballymacelligott 4-10 Ardfert 1-11
Div. 3A
Castleisland Desmonds 5-10 Na Gaeil 2-14
Div. 3B.
Churchill 2-13 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 0-09
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 3
Division 2
Beale 3-11 Knock/Brosna 4-07
Northern Gaels 2 -06 St Senans 2-11
Moyvane 1-14 Finuge 2-11
Division 1
Listowel Emmets v Tarbert postponed
East Region U17 Football League
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Round 3
Division 1
Kenmare A 3-21 Rathmore 2-07
Division 2
Currow 3-09 Spa 4-18
Division 3
Kenmare B 2-08 Killarney Legion B 6-13