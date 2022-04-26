Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 26, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
County Under 15 Féile Hurling

Division A
Ballyduff 4 - 17 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1 - 5
Lixnaw 2 - 12 Crotta O'Neills 0 - 7
Tralee Parnell's 7 - 16 Ballyheigue 3 - 10

Division B
Kilmoyley defeated Abbeydorney
Firies 3 - 14 Causeway 1 - 14

County Senior Hurling League
Division 3
St Brendan's 3-21 Abbeydorney 1-8

Kerry Ladies Football

U16 County League
Division 2
Moyvane Duagh 3-09 Scartaglen 5-11

MATCHES TONIGHT

Kerry Ladies Football
U16 County League
6.15
Na Gaeil home to Churchill

