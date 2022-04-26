Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

County Under 15 Féile Hurling
Division A
Ballyduff 4 - 17 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1 - 5
Lixnaw 2 - 12 Crotta O'Neills 0 - 7
Tralee Parnell's 7 - 16 Ballyheigue 3 - 10
Division B
Kilmoyley defeated Abbeydorney
Firies 3 - 14 Causeway 1 - 14
County Senior Hurling League
Division 3
St Brendan's 3-21 Abbeydorney 1-8
Kerry Ladies Football
U16 County League
Division 2
Moyvane Duagh 3-09 Scartaglen 5-11
MATCHES TONIGHT
Kerry Ladies Football
U16 County League
6.15
Na Gaeil home to Churchill