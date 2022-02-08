Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 8, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
CCAO Fr. Meaghair Cup Semi-Final
4.00 @ UL
MTU Kerry Campus v UCD2

Munster 40x20 Master A Handball
Singles semi final
John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh will play Brendan Fleming, Cork this evening at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick

