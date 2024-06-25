Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Jun 25, 2024 08:04 By radiokerrysport

Kerry LGFA

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup Semi Finals

Division 1

Scartaglen 7-16 -v- Na Gaeil 5-06

Dr Crokes 1-06 -v- Southern Gaels 0-12

Div 2

Rathmore 4-07 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 2-08

MKL Gaels 1-06 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 4-10

Div 3

Annascaul/Castleregory 1-05 -v- Laune Rangers 2-14

Killarney Legion 3-12 -v- Firies 3-03

Div 4

Glenflesk 2-06 -v- Kilcummin 2-13

Fossa 4-14 -v - Listowel 1-11

Div 5

Beale 3-15 -v- Daingean Uí Chúis 1-06

MKL Gaels B 4-15 -v- Currow 2-03

Under 14 div 6 shield

Finuge/St Senans 0-09 -v- Glenflesk 6-09

Division 6

Currow 10-07 -v- Duagh 3-06

Today:

Mid Kerry Junior Football League - sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Rd 2

7.30

Keel home to An Gaeltacht

Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

8.00

Beaufort home to Laune Rangers

Developmental League

Division 4

Venue: Cordal

Cordal V Moyvane 7:30

