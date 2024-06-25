Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Kerry LGFA
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup Semi Finals
Division 1
Scartaglen 7-16 -v- Na Gaeil 5-06
Dr Crokes 1-06 -v- Southern Gaels 0-12
Div 2
Rathmore 4-07 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 2-08
MKL Gaels 1-06 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 4-10
Div 3
Annascaul/Castleregory 1-05 -v- Laune Rangers 2-14
Killarney Legion 3-12 -v- Firies 3-03
Div 4
Glenflesk 2-06 -v- Kilcummin 2-13
Fossa 4-14 -v - Listowel 1-11
Div 5
Beale 3-15 -v- Daingean Uí Chúis 1-06
MKL Gaels B 4-15 -v- Currow 2-03
Under 14 div 6 shield
Finuge/St Senans 0-09 -v- Glenflesk 6-09
Division 6
Currow 10-07 -v- Duagh 3-06
Today:
Mid Kerry Junior Football League - sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Rd 2
7.30
Keel home to An Gaeltacht
Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
8.00
Beaufort home to Laune Rangers
Developmental League
Division 4
Venue: Cordal
Cordal V Moyvane 7:30