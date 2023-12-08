Advertisement
Trio submit joint-bid to host Women's World Cup

Dec 8, 2023 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Trio submit joint-bid to host Women's World Cup
Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have submitted a joint-bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027.

Brazil are also in the running, while the United States and Mexico have also expressed an interest.

