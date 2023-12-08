Trio submit joint-bid to host Women's World Cup

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have submitted a joint-bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027.
Brazil are also in the running, while the United States and Mexico have also expressed an interest.
Advertisement
Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have submitted a joint-bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027.
Brazil are also in the running, while the United States and Mexico have also expressed an interest.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus