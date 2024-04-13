Advertisement
Apr 13, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Trio lead Masters
American trio Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa all share the lead at the halfway point of the Masters at 6-under par.

Homa's 71 was one of only eight under par rounds - round one leader DeChambeau shot a 73, while Scheffler scrambled a 72.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett are five off the lead at one under, but Rory McIlroy carded a 77 that leaves him at four over.

Meanwhile Tiger Woods has made history by becoming the first golfer to make 24 consecutive cuts at the Masters.

He's one-over-par after his first two rounds at Augusta.

